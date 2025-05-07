Penticton volunteers helping 'poorest of the poor' with donation kits full of repurposed materials

Casey Richardson

Every Tuesday and Thursday, about 15 volunteers come together in Penticton to pack up kits for the "poorest of the poor."

Canadian Food for Children is a non-profit, registered charitable organization that takes in donations that can be used or repurposed to help those in need.

The team makes up kits from their supplies, including those for cleaning, hospital, hydration, sanitary pads, sewing, maternity or midwives, newborn, orphanage, school and leprosy.

The organization consistently sends kits to 12 different countries, and the Penticton team has been in operation for 25 years.

Okanagan Division President Cheryl Best said she first started as a volunteer in the sewing centre and slowly got more involved.

"We have everything and plenty here, and the people that we give to have nothing. And so I think that it, for me, just warms my heart," she said. "When we take a flannel sheet and we tear it into a diaper, so children have diapers — that's really meaningful."

What they're doing in part also focuses on the reduce, reuse, recycle values.

"A lot of this stuff would go to the landfill, but we can either repurpose it," Best added.

Locals also donate their own repurposed materials that have been turned into something new, like quilts and fabric dolls.

Since the kits go out of the country, Best said they don't receive government funding and rely entirely on donations.

"It's the generosity of people with money and people who send us goods that keeps this organization going."

Depot Manager Paul Morrissey said they get donations from as far as Grand Forks, Quesnel and Williams Lake. They also get dried soup mix from the Okanagan Gleaners.

"All you need to do is look at the pictures of the people that we send to, and that's what keeps us going, right?" he added.

"When you see no shoes, you see [individuals with] leprosy with no fingers, no toes, and you see starving children for whatever reason, right? They're missing some nutrition in their diet, and [helping them], that's what keeps us going."

Once the organization builds up its kits and packs them in 40 foot and 20 foot sea cans, it gets sent to its Mississauga warehouse. From there, the kits are put on containers and shipped overseas.

Morrissey said they have already made two shipments this year.

"We ship between five and six. It depends on how much soup mix we get," he added.

The organization hopes to see more volunteers join their crew.

"Our volunteers are aging, all of us are aging, so it's always nice to be training more people. If you think that you need something to fill your life, this will definitely fill it," Best said

Canadian Food for Children is always accepting donations. The non-profit is located at 101-165 Okanagan Ave. East, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Photo: Casey Richardson CFFC said what they can't use, they send to other organizations within town.