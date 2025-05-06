Penticton business gets hit with a toilet by the Pen High Dry Grad committee

Photo: Pen High Dry Grad Committee Pen High grads dropped off their first decorated toilet for the royal flush fundraiser

Penticton's "crappiest fundraiser yet" has kicked off, with one local business already being toileted.

Yesterday, Penticton Secondary School grads dropped off a beautifully decorated toilet to Wildstone Construction Group.

To get rid of the unwelcome porcelain, they "flushed back with generosity."

"They made a huge donation to Dry Grad to evict the throne from their business and picked the next lucky location," the Pen High Dry Grad committee shared in a social media post.

Throughout most of May, the graduating class of 2025 will be dropping decorated toilets at the doors of Pentictonites and businesses.

A note will be attached to the porcelain throne, letting them know that they have been "toileted."

The note will include instructions on how to get rid of it and how they can choose the next victim to receive it.

A larger donation can ensure your lawn stays safe from another unwelcome drop-off.

The fundraiser runs from May 5 to the 30, so watch out for some unique lawn decorations around town.