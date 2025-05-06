Summerland RCMP requesting public assistance in identifying 2 individuals

Photo: Crime Stoppers Summerland RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two people believed to be connected to a theft

RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two people believed to be connected to a theft from the Summerland Liquor Store.

South Okanangan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers posted on Tuesday afternoon, asking for help.

Anyone with information is asked ot call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and quote file number 2025-602.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(tips) or report tips online at www.sostips.ca