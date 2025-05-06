Summerland's Lowertown to experience a temporary water service disruption

Photo: File photo Summerland will see a water disruption in the Lowertown area next Wednesday

Residents in Summerland's Lowertown area are being given a heads-up by the district that they will experience a temporary water service disruption next week due to maintenance.

On Wednesday, May 14, water will be off from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for about 475 properties.

The district said residents may see some discolouration or sediment in their water after service is restored. If so, people are advised that they may run a cold water tap to help clear the lines.

"This date is subject to change if staff are required to respond to an emergency. If that happens, an updated date will be provided," the district added.

"Thank you for your patience as the district works to improve the water system in your area."

For more information, contact the utilities department at 250-494-0431.