Photo: Live Nation Blue Rodeo is coming to Penticton

Blue Rodeo is coming to town.

The South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton will play host to the alt-country rockers on July 5, celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band.

Fans can expect to hear the hits from the band's storied career that has included 12 Juno Awards and two Canadian Country Music Association awards, plus 4.5 million sales of their albums.

Tickets go on sale May 9 at 10 a.m. online here.