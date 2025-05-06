Penticton Search and Rescue save injured mountain biker in Skaha Bluffs

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR rescued an injured mountain biker on Monday

Penticton and District Search and Rescue helped extract an injured mountain biker in the Skaha Bluffs on Monday, thanks to assistance from a helicopter team and local winery.

Crews were called out on Monday due the nature of injuries and steep terrain of where the hurt individual was.

PenSAR said his group "provided precise GPS coordinates, and flagged the site with an emergency blanket —making them easy to spot in steep, technical terrain."

"The subject was long-lined out by helicopter to a waiting ambulance staged at Painted Rock Winery," they added in their social media post.

PenSAR utilized ground crews to provide support and assisting with coordination throughout the rescue.

"A huge thank you to Top Flight Helicopters for their expert flying and quick response, and to Painted Rock Winery for generously allowing the use of their property as a landing zone," they said

"We wish the rider a swift recovery and commend everyone on scene for their quick thinking and preparedness—it made all the difference today."

Painted Rock Winery also share on social media that it was honour to be able to lend their helipad to the teams involved in the rescue.

"Today was a reminder that things don’t always go to plan when we are enjoying the great outdoors," they said.

"We wanted to take this moment to thank all of the people involved and the dedicated volunteers that make up so many of our search and rescue operations across Canada."

PenSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.