Photo: Contributed A fire has sent a thick column of smoke into the air in Summerland.

A Tuesday morning fire adjacent to Highway 97 in Summerland has sent a heavy cloud of smoke into the area.

The fire appears to be near the Summerland Motel and multiple people have said it's believed to be in or near an RV. This has not been confirmed.

Summerland Fire Department is on the scene and they have been contacted for more information.