Penticton to hold council by-election — again — by summer

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

Penticton residents are looking at their second 2025 council by-election this summer.

Helena Konanz has officially filed her resignation from city council after being elected last week as the local Member of Parliament.

Konanz will head to her seat in Ottawa, leaving her local council seat empty and triggering a by-election.

Pentictonites took to the by-election polls just a month ago, electing Jason Reynen to replace Amelia Boultbee, who succeeded in winning the local MLA position in the recent fall 2024 provincial election.

Now, another by-election is expected in late summer, according to the municipality.

A Chief Election Officer will be appointed, and costs will be funded through the city's general surplus.

"We are beginning the preparatory work to hold a by-election,” said Angie Collison, corporate officer, in a press release issued Monday.

“This includes setting the General Voting Day, advance polls, and mail ballot options. Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient election process for the residents of Penticton."

The by-election a month ago came at a cost of roughly $85,000. The upcoming by-election is expected late this summer.

Since Konanz's official resignation, city council now has five active members, which is enough to have quorum at upcoming meetings.

Coun. James Miller's spot remains effectively empty as he is on paid leave while facing historical criminal sexual assault charges.

His trial is expected to begin in December.