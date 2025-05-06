City of Penticton urges resident to sign up for latest emergency alert system

Photo: Castanet The City of Penticton urges resident to sign up for alert system.

Ahead of wildfire season, the City of Penticton is urging residents to sign up for its latest emergency alert system as it scraps old text-based system.

In a press release Monday, the city said the free Voyent Alert system sends registered users emergency notifications via an app, email, text message or a phone call.

“The safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said PentictonMayor Julius Bloomfield, in the press release. “By implementing this new tool, we will ensure that residents and visitors can receive critical information quickly and reliably when it matters most.”

Voyent Alert will be replacing the city's former text message system "by providing more accurate location-based updates and a more user-friendly experience." The old system is being discontinued.

The system is already used by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and other municipalities throughout the Southern Interior.

Penticton will only use Voyent Alert for emergency and critical incident notifications.

“This is a crucial communication tool that will support our efforts to keep the community connected and informed during emergencies,” said Amanda Newell, emergency program manager, in the press release.

“Being able to deliver location-specific information directly to our residents and visitors strengthens our emergency response and helps everyone make informed decisions for their safety.”

To sign up for Voyent Alert, click here.