Peach City Runners Blossom 13 km road race to hit the pavement this weekend

Photo: Penticton Pounders Running Club Peach City Runners Blossom 8 Miler Road Race to be held May 11.

Peach City Runners Blossom 13 kilometre road race is underway this weekend.

On May 11 at 8:30 a.m., runners will be able to hit the pavement for a signature road race with a 142-metre elevation gain.

"It's a sanctioned event for BC Athletics, so the course is a certified distance," said Emma Carter, Penticton Pounders president.

The publicly-open race is part of the Interior Road Race Series, starting with a lap around Okanagan Lake Park.

"The course is really nice. It goes up onto the Naramata Bench and down the KVR, so it's quite scenic," Carter said.

In year's past, the Peach City Runners Blossom road race was 16 kilometres but was changed to a loop course with less traffic control because of increasing costs.

The race includes three aid stations, refreshments, awards, and draw prizes following race.

"We usually have a good turnout from the Penticton running community, but we also encourage anybody who likes to run to come out," Carter said.