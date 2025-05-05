Penticton-Summerland MLA blasts Christian lobby group's visit to legislature

Photo: Amelia Boultbee Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee blasts Christian lobby group.

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee says the Christian lobby group invited to Victoria by her fellow Conservative Party members doesn't represent her.

On Monday, Boultbee took to social media saying "all British Columbians should have the same civil rights whether you’re gay or straight."

Her comments follow Conservative MLA for Chilliwack North Heather Maahs hosting an address by the Association for Reformed Political Action in the Hall of Honour in the provincial legislature on May 2. Provincial conservative leader John Rustad was in attendance, according to a report by the CBC.

During the address, ARPA executive director Mark Penninga urged members of parliament to support the group's recommendations presented in a package, including opposition to medical assistance in dying, youth transitioning and abortion.

"We ask that you encourage some of the things that we're recommending," said Mark Penninga, ARPA executive director in the legislature's Hall of Honour.

"Gender dysphoria is is an adversity, is a suffering that is real in our country, but the problem is the solutions that are being foisted upon children are causing irreversible damage that they are not able to come back from.

"Things like puberty blocking medication, cross-hormone therapy, gender transition surgeries —are things that a provincial government is able to speak to — is able to do what they can to protect vulnerable minors from some of those procedures. "

On Monday, Boultbee took to Twitter citing her Christian background, saying she believes the positions of the ARPA don't represent her or her constituents.

"I wouldn’t willingly be caught dead with them in public and I believe it’s an error they were allowed in the Hall of Honour at the legislature," Boultbee said.

"I will continue to represent all my constituents regardless of what some members of my caucus associate themselves with."

Boultbee is the second Conservative MLA to condemn the ARPA event. Elenore Sturko, who is gay, voiced to disapproval last week.