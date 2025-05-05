Local shop options for Mother's Day in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image Mother's Day is May 11, and there are plenty of options for gifts in Penticton.

Moms, step-moms, grandmothers and all motherly figures deserve to be celebrated, so gift them something as special as they are this Mother’s Day.

Penticton’s Impactfull Zero-waste Refillery & Pantry offers a variety of environmentally friendly, local gifts.

“We offer a variety of organic, eco-friendly, and plastic-free products,” said owner and operator Alex Fischer.

“We have bulk organic foods, we refill all-natural products for home and body, and we source Canadian-first the majority of the time. Our selection includes fun items such as organic skincare, useful things like plastic-free cleaning brushes for any need, and many refillable products, including shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, laundry soap, and pantry staples.”

Fischer added the store carries “lots of options” for Mother’s Day.

“We start with a plantable card from Greet 'N Grow, which will grow wildflowers or herbs when planted,” said Fischer.

“A popular item to gift mom is the Pink Coconut perfume roller from Om Organics in Invermere. We also offer many fun items such as shower steamers, bath bombs, and organic refillable lotions! We also have branded gift boxes available to customise a gift that will please any mom.”

And for those looking to start their journey into a low waste or no-waste lifestyle?

“To start off someone's zero-waste journey, I like to recommend trying solid shampoo and conditioner bars,” explained Fischer.

“If they aren't ready for such a big change, getting them to refill something for the first time, such as their spray bottle of all-purpose cleaner or their laundry detergent so that they are using an eco-friendly option is a great choice. Another classic is the reusable and washable Swedish Dish Cloth, which replaces up to 17 rolls of paper towel!”

Visit them in store at 309 Main St, or online at impactfull.square.site

Shades of Linen in Naramata is another great shop to visit if you’re looking to further support Canadian made goods.

The store boasts a variety of Canadian linen made clothing and accessories,

“We create timeless clothing for both women and men, designed and made in-house using pure linen and natural fibres,” said owner Diane Jensen, adding the goods are made with love.

“From effortlessly stylish streetwear to cozy loungewear, every piece is made for comfort, movement, and feeling good in your own skin.”

From “soft, breathable loungewear” to “linen bedding and nightwear,” Shades of Linen offers an assortment of goods sure to make the perfect gift.

“Step through our doors into a jazzy, eclectic space where great design meets relaxed vibes. We’ll greet you, give you the lay of the land, then let you explore freely,” said Jensen, added help is just a “question away.”

Be sure to visit them in store at 156 Robinson Ave in Naramata or online on their Facebook page for more information.

The Penticton Art Gallery’s gift shop is another great one-stop shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, all made by regional artists. From ceramic mugs to a statement piece of jewelry, the store carries a variety of items also related to current exhibits.

Visit them in person at 199 Marina Way or online at pentictonartgallery.com

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 11.

