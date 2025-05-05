258591
Raptor rehab centre hosts open house celebrating owl's birthday in Oliver

Raptor centre open house

Sarah Crookall

Oliver's SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre held its open house Sunday, welcoming about half of the event's typical crowd.

Manager Dale Belvedere told Castanet the day was slower than usual, at about 1,500 visitors.

A couple dozen wildlife exhibitors were on site, along with a silent auction, and a BBQ fundraiser. Interactive presentations were given, including one showcasing how birds are triaged at SORCO.

This year, the main event was a celebration for great horned owl Houdini's 25th birthday. Visitors signed the owl's large card and the centre honoured the milestone with cake fit for the bird.

Two three-month-old owls were recovering at the centre — to be released Monday. Additionally, two baby chicks were at the rehabilitation clinic.

Thanks to the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC, a small burrowing owl was on site for visitors to see and learn more about.

For more information on SORCO, click here.

