After 5000 days with no adoption, Summerland rescue officially takes cat into its family

While the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland often has special group of cats that remain in their care, for the very first time ever they are going to formally adopt their very first cat.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said it isn't unusual for a cat to spend a few months that stretch into a year at their sanctuary.

For one particular cat, they've reached 5000 days. She hopes she won't see this again.

"That calculates into 13 and a half years. She has seen thousands come and go. Has accumulated hundreds of hours of love from volunteers that seriously have doted on her every need. But for some reason, she was always overlooked and never picked," Huot-Stewart said.

Vinegar is close to 20 years old now, and the rescue feels it's time to give her some peace.

"We love you, Vinnie, and we are going to be your extra large family with hundreds of aunties and uncles. Maybe this was her plan all along."

Donations towards the rescue help feed the cats in their care, along with giving them the necessary care and medical attention they may need.

For information on donation options and helping out the cats cared for by Critteraid, check out their website or email Critteraid at [email protected]