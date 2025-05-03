Summerland museum shares story on local who had a passion for preserving history

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares the story of Doreen Tait.

Long before she dedicated her time to preserving local history, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society said Doreen Tait was a young girl, enjoying a quiet moment on a wagon with her kittens.

Tait was born on April 18, 1920, to Summerland orchardists, Magnus and Alice (nee Holder) Tait.

As she grew, Doreen became an active member of Summerland’s arts and culture scene, joining the Summerland Singers & Players and becoming a member of the Summerland Echoes Choir in 1971.

She was cast in H.M.S. Pinafore in 1948, The Mikado in 1952, The Chiltern Hundreds in 1954, and The Pirates of Penzance in 1958.

"Doreen’s passion for preserving local history and the arts led her to build a remarkable collection of over 100 works, including photographs, watercolors, oils, pen-and-ink drawings, and pastels, all created by local artists" the museum shared in their post.

"Doreen started working with the Summerland Museum when it was housed in the old West Summerland train station. She went on to serve on the board of directors of our museum when it opened in its current purpose-built facility in 1983."

Doreen got recognition for donating much of her time to the community, once being named Summerland’s Citizen of the Year.

"Upon her passing on Oct. 23, 2006, she donated her art collection to the museum, ensuring the local artistic heritage would be safeguarded for generations."

To see some of her collection, visit the museum and explore the Tait room, which was dedicated to Doreen in January of 2006. It currently holds exhibits featuring artifacts and stories from World War I and World War II.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.