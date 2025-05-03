Penticton Secondary School hosting dry grad comedy night fundraiser at The Hub

Photo: Contributed Penticton Secondary School Dry Grad Fundraiser 2025 pairs up with Train Wreck Comedy

Get ready for Dry Grad Comedy night at The Hub on Martin Street in support of Penticton Secondary School.

"Prepare for a night filled with belly laughs and big hearts to help give the Class of 2025 a fun, safe, memorable celebration! The night will feature awesome fundraising activities and a Train Wreck Comedy show with two top headliners," the event shared.

The show includes host Rob Balsdon, who has shared stages with comedy giants like Gerry Dee and Norm MacDonald.

Balsdon adds his comedic magic with stories on life’s guilty pleasures, sports, school, and relationships.

The first act is Joey Commisso, who performed for audiences across Canada, the USA, and Europe.

He has been nominated for a Vancouver Comedy Award and is a performer at JFL Vancouver.

" Commisso's sharp humour and quirky takes make him a comedy experience you won’t forget."

Then welcome to the stage, Matt Baker, a BC-based comedian who’s performed coast to coast, from JFL Northwest to CBC’s LOL Radio.

"His sharp wit, silly observations, and endearing delivery will leave you grinning from ear to ear."

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online here.

Join the fun at The Hub on Thursday, May 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.