Rotary Clubs Penticton Charitable Society helps support sensory room at Skaha Lake Elementary

To help make one of Penticton's elementary schools more inclusive, the Rotary Club of Penticton Charitable Society has donated $1,500 to help fund a new sensory room.

The room will be at Skaha Lake Elementary School (SLE) in September.

Barb Lefebvre, as Inclusion Teacher at the schools said the contribution comes at a crucial time as the school prepares for a major transition.

Three elementary schools in the Okanagan-Skaha school district will be closing permanently this year, after the board voted in April 2024 to close them, citing decreasing trends of enrolment and future projections.

The schools will officially close in June 2025 and the buildings will be up for potential lease as a revenue stream for the district.

The newly expanded Skaha school will accommodate students from Kindergarten through Grade 7.

"The increased student population and the inclusion of upper intermediate grades have highlighted the need for enhanced sensory equipment and a larger, more inclusive space," Lefebvre said in a news release.

"The donation will go toward equipping the new sensory room space with tools and resources tailored to meet the diverse needs of all students at school, particularly those requiring sensory support."

Staff from Parkway Elementary expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club, stating, “We deeply appreciate this amazing contribution. It will make a meaningful difference for our students as we come together in a new learning environment.”

The new sensory room is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025–2026 school year.