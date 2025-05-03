Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department is again hosting its huge annual yard sale next weekend

Photo: Kaleden Volunteer Fire Dept The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department is again hosting its Annual Yard Sale on Saturday, May 10 from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m.

There will be hundreds of items up grabs next Saturday at the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department's Annual Yard Sale.

Ongoing since 1981, the event is now in its 44th year running, where community members donate their reusable items for the sale.

"It is recycling at its finest. And everyone walks away with great deals," Jean Dubé, with the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department, said in the press release.

"The proceeds from the yard sale assist in the purchase of items such as First Responder equipment, auto extrication tools, emergency signs, gloves, etc, helping to keep our Firefighters safe and in turn helping to provide aid to our community members when called upon."

A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to local charities such as Penticton Safety Village, Kaleden Community HUB food bank, Seniors Committee, and Kaleden Bursary Fund.

Items for donation can be dropped off at the back of the fire hall located at 303 Lakehill Road in Kaleden

For those unable to deliver themselves, the fire department will have a scheduled pick-up night on Wednesday, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Firefighters will be on hand with trucks to pick up large items in the Kaelden and White Lake Road area only.

For large item pick-up, people are asked to call the Firehall at 250 497 8231, or email [email protected] leave their name, phone number, address and details of the items to be picked up.

Donation items need to be in good working condition and packed in boxes.

Unacceptable items include television sets, old electronics, mattresses, clothing, children’s car seats, cribs, and hazardous materials. The department avoids wastage by donating the unsold items to non-profit organizations.

"It takes many hands to accomplish an event like this, and without the support of our community members and their donations, it would not be possible," Dubé added.

"The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department is grateful to the Firefighters, families, friends and all the wonderful volunteers who put in the time for this fundraiser to happen. It takes a community."

Smokies will be on sale courtesy of the Kaleden Bursary Fund.

"Come on out and find your treasures and help support the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department."

Any further questions can be directed to [email protected]

The yard sale runs on May 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.