Flapjacks and sausages served up by the dozens for Penticton volunteers as thanks

Photo: Contributed Panckeks served up by Penticton firefighters and other community leaders on Saturday as a thank you to volunteers

The City of Penticton honoured local volunteers with complimentary breakfast on Saturday, as the conclusion of National Volunteer Week.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield thanked everyone who takes time to volunteer in the community.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our community who support local not-for-profits, service clubs, festivals or events. Community volunteers go above and beyond to improve the circumstances and way of life in Penticton," he said in a news release.

"We are so much better off thanks to their work, and we are always grateful for, and in constant need of, their commitment to help others.”

The breakfast was served in partnership with the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Connections Volunteer Centre, with Penticton firefighters and other community leaders cooking up breakfast.