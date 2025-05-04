Penticton Potters' Guild hosting pop-up shop in time for Mother's Day

Photo: Contributed Penticton Potters' Guild hosting pop-up.

The Penticton Potters’ Guild has opened a Mother’s Day Pottery Pop-Up Shop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton.

During mall hours, April 29 to May 11, the shop will be located in the former Body Shop location.

"There will be a large array of pottery gift items made by more than a dozen potters," reads a press release from the guild.

"Also, the guild’s popular hand-made ceramic flowers, suitable for indoor display or to tuck into outdoor summer plant pots, will be available for $10 each, making them lovely, affordable Mother’s Day gifts."

Flowers are also available at Dragons Den Art Supplies & Gifts on Front Street and will only be available at both locations while supplies last.

Partial sale of proceeds for all items will go the Penticton Potters’ Guild’s annual bursary awards for Penticton high school graduates.