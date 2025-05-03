Steven Lee Olsen preforming at Penticton's Barking Parrot Bar during May Long Weekend

Photo: Contributed Steven Lee Olsen will be preforming at the Barking Parrot Bar on May 19

Come out to Penticton's Barking Parrot Bar on May 17 to enjoy a performance from a Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter.

Steven Lee Olsen will be coming for May Long weekend to the city.

The musician was born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, but moved to Nashville in 2004.

Once he broke into Nashville's songwriting community, he earned accolades that include two No.1 hits in the US with his Grammy-nominated, double-platinum certified song "Blue Ain't Your Color" performed by Keith Urban and "More Girls Like You" performed by Kip Moore.

In 2019, Olsen's started to take the stage himself and has produced some Top 10 singles, including "Raised by a Good Time" and "Outta Yours".

Most recently, Olsen will be heading on a tour with Old Dominion across Canada and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.

Check out Olson at the Barking Parrot Bar on May 17, with the show starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45 + tax and can be purchased online here.