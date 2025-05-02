'Heartfelt condolences': Mayor of Penticton joins in mourning recent Lapu Lapu festival tragedy in Vancouver

Photo: Michael Howell/Glacier Media Bella Ayque placed flowers Sunday at a growing memorial at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street for the victims killed and injured in Saturday night’s deadly attack at the Lapu-Lapu festival.

Mayor of Penticton Julius Bloomfield has issued a statement regarding the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy in Vancouver over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, eleven people were killed and more injured when a vehicle smashed into the festival, which is a traditional Phillipino celebration.

One man is facing murder charges.

The provincial government declared today, Friday May 2, as a day of mourning.

Mayor Bloomfield issued the following unedited formal statement:

"Today, the City of Penticton joins together in solemn remembrance and mourning for the victims of the recent tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver. On behalf of Council and our entire community, I offer heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event.



As we reflect on this loss, we are committed to reviewing our plans and processes to ensure the safety of events held in our city, as there may be opportunities for improvement and modernization. We will work closely with local event organizers to identify these potential opportunities and monitor any provincial review as they look to modernize the Mental Health Act in the wake of this tragedy. We thank the organizers of this weekend’s Penticton Farmers’ Market for their proactive efforts, including stronger coordination with emergency services and enhanced security measures.



We also recognize that for many in our community, events like this can be deeply traumatic. Support is available for anyone who is struggling. The South Okanagan Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT) is available to assist individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress. We encourage anyone in need to reach out — you are not alone.



In times of tragedy, our strength lies in our unity. Let today serve as a moment of remembrance, but also a renewed commitment to care for one another and to work together to build a safer, more resilient community."