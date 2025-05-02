Penticton Indian Band and nearby municipalities fed up with trespassing at dangerous slide site

Photo: Pixabay stock image Stock image of no trespassing sign.

The Penticton Indian Band is warning the public to stay away from a landslide area on reserve lands near Trout Creek after repeated frustrations around trespassing.

"Our community is deeply angered by the ongoing illegal trespassing and vandalism of protective measures in this landslide zone,” said snpink’tn Chief Greg Gabriel.

“This is not just a matter of jurisdiction — it’s a matter of safety and respect. We are doing everything in our power to prevent injury or loss of life. We ask the public to honour our land and our warnings. This is not a place for recreation or sightseeing. It is a dangerous, unstable zone.”

Efforts such as caution tape, fences and signs have been ignored.

Now, surveillance cameras have been set up in key areas and the RCMP are formally engaged.

"Individuals found trespassing or vandalizing fences, signs, or other safety infrastructure may face fines, vehicle impoundment and legal action. snpink’tn’s Trespass Bylaw includes a zero tolerance policy for trespassing on reserve lands. Violators will be subject to enforcement under this bylaw in addition to other applicable laws," reads a press release issued Friday.

The District of Summerland and City of Penticton are standing with the PIB on this matter.

"This is a serious situation. We urge people to think not just about themselves, but about the emergency responders, the community, and the broader public when they ignore safety signs. We are asking — and expecting — full cooperation," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes is similarly on board.

Entry onto reserve lands is trespassing, and tampering with safety barriers is illegal. The PIB is making it clear that legal action will be taken if necessary.