Penticton Vees inviting public to first-ever WHL draft party

Photo: Penticton Vees Join the fun at the Vees' first-ever WHL draft party.

Penticton Vees fans are invited to celebrate the franchise joining the WHL, and their official first ever WHL draft.

On Wednesday May 7, join the draft party at the Penticton Lakeside Resort's East Ballroom.

All are welcome to the free event, which will feature a livestream of the WHL draft including the Vees' selections.

"The Vees will also unveil their expansion roster for their inaugural season in the WHL, release season ticket pricing, and host a town hall with Vees’ majority owner Graham Fraser and President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson," reads a press release issued Friday.



Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Fans can reserve their free spot by clicking this link.