Penticton beach concessions set to open May long weekend

Photo: Contributed The iconic Peach on the Beach in Penticton.

City of Penticton beach concessions will open in time for the upcoming May long weekend.

Operators on both beaches will be up and running by May 17.

Locations are:

The Peach Concession on Okanagan Lake operated by Tickleberry's

Skaha East Concession located on Skaha Lake operated by Vallarta Fiesta Grill

Sudbury Beach Concession located on Skaha Lake operated by Junction 3 Coffee House

Skaha Main Concession on Skaha Lake operated by Tickleberry's

The concessions will operate through September long weekend.