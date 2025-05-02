260994
Penticton beach concessions set to open May long weekend

City of Penticton beach concessions will open in time for the upcoming May long weekend.

Operators on both beaches will be up and running by May 17.

Locations are:

  • The Peach Concession on Okanagan Lake operated by Tickleberry's
  • Skaha East Concession located on Skaha Lake operated by Vallarta Fiesta Grill
  • Sudbury Beach Concession located on Skaha Lake operated by Junction 3 Coffee House
  • Skaha Main Concession on Skaha Lake operated by Tickleberry's

The concessions will operate through September long weekend.

