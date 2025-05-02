Charity chopper revealed: Tickets now on sale to win one-of-a-kind bike through raffle supporting Penticton's Discovery House

Casey Richardson

A unique custom-built bike was officially unveiled in Penticton on Thursday night, after months of work and community sponsors came together.

Discovery House's Chopper of Hope fundraiser was announced back in January, and anticipation has been building to see the project.

The fundraising initiative, presented by Bannister Ford Penticton, offers one lucky supporter the chance to take home the bike of their dreams.

The 1971 Harley Davidson had a team of volunteers working on it, with Darrell Richards leading the charge at his motorcycle shop, Sinister Speed Co.

The fundraiser is in honour of former Discovery House Executive Director Jerome Abraham, who passed away last year when he lost his battle with cancer.

Board member Jimmy Slimz said he and Richards pitched the idea to the rest of the board last year. From there, they were able to gather funds together, purchase a frame and start the process of building the bike.

Castanet went by in February to get a sneak peek at the work being done on the rigid frame Springer.

Richards had made part of the caveat to using his shop space and building this bike was that they had to have client input.

Slimz, who was a past client of Discovery House a decade ago, said on Thursday that he had no idea how much he would gain from the experiences they got from helping them put it all together.

"They're a part of something bigger than themselves, and that's what's important in recovery," he added.

At the unveiling on Thursday night, Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb was introduced as the special guest and celebrity sponsor.

Whitcomb is nearly two years sober himself and spoke about his journey to becoming clean.

"If you're trying to get clean, or you're struggling with it, just find your purpose," he said, noting that music has helped him. "Looking forward to something that keeps me clean."

He also performed his song Quitter, which provides commentary on addiction and has nearly 60 million streams on Spotify.

Jason Schafer, a client of Discovery House, said helping build the bike brought him back to his childhood working alongside his dad.

"It gave something to look forward to at the end of every week," he added. "The accomplishment, the sense of pride and the fulfillment you get after seeing it all come together, it just makes you grateful, and it feels amazing."

The bike, named Hope, was unveiled to a full crowd of cheers and hollers. Richards described the bike as a “rolling piece of art that stands for sobriety and a new life.”

The chopper, which "blends old-school style with modern performance," includes a:

S&S SH93 Engine – Reliable, powerful, and built to last

6-Speed Ultima Transmission – Smooth and modern shifting

Springer Front End – Classic design with updated function

Modern Electronics – All-new for reliability

Custom Seat by Hagel’s Upholstery

Show-Stopping Paint by Maxum Autobody

All-New Parts throughout

Raffle tickets are now available until Oct. 31, 2025. A single ticket is $50 and a 3-ticket pack goes for $100. They can be purchased online here, in person at Discovery House or Bannister Ford Penticton or contact [email protected] | 250-328-5142 for assistance.

Until the bike finds its new home, it will go on a bit of a road show around the community, showing up at local events with Peachfest and the beach cruise.

All proceeds will directly support Discovery House, which provides support for wellness, recovery, and improvements to the overall quality of life for individuals struggling with addiction.

The winner will be announced in a draw on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Photo: Jimmy Slimz Bannister Ford Penticton, the Legendary Rider Title Sponsor for the Discovery House Chopper of Hope Fundraiser, unveiled on Thursday