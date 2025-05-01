260994
Grand Forks Secondary School sees lockdown, police presence

A police incident sent teachers and kids into lockdown at Grand Forks Secondary School.

On Thursday afternoon, the lockdown was initiated "out of an abundance of caution," according to a social media post from the school's official Facebook account.

All students and staff are safe, and the lockdown was lifted before 3 p.m. The school could not immediately be reached for comment.

Castanet reached RCMP in Grand Forks by phone, who said there is a press release coming with further details as to the nature of the incident.

Castanet will update this story at that time.

