Snowpack numbers for Summerland sitting low, with Isintok Dam snow completely melted

Photo: District of Summerland Isintok Dam pictured in a District of Summerland file photo.

The start of the month brings the next set of snow survey data from the Summerland's major reservoir and dam, which are both showing low numbers for May.

The District of Summerland shares the data collected, which helps forecast what the spring freshet could bring.

Data was published May 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system, with depth measured at ten locations for each.

"Snow course readings are taken prior to the first of the month from January to May and mid-monthly for May and June or until there is no snow remaining," the district stated.

"The snow depth is measured at ten locations for each of the two snow courses."

The reservoir data was looking consistent with historical averages, until this month

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 54 per cent of historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded zero per cent of historical average.

Both Isintok Lake's current snow depth and water equivalent are measuring at zero, where the historical average water equivalent measured over the last 61 years, is at 125 mm.

Widespread provincial snowpack data will be released next week.

Photo: District of Summerland Snow Course Survey Data