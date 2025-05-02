South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA volunteers helped 327 animals find homes in 2024

Photo: SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA thanked their volunteers for helping with every successful event, every happy adoption, and every wagging tail .

As a part of National Volunteer Week, the South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA volunteers wanted to celebrate the waves they’ve made together with their volunteer teams.

In 2024, the animals rescue helped:

327 animals found their loving forever homes

$33,000 raised through recycling and bottle sorting

$30,000 raised through other fundraising initiatives

11,448 volunteer hours logged to support our animals and community

"Every minute, every dollar, every wagging tail — it's all because of you," they shared in a social media post.

"Thank you for making waves with us and helping vulnerable animals live better lives. We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you."

The team is looking for more friendly faces to join their crew at the Community Animal Centre.

"Whether it's dog care, cat wellness, foster care, maintenance, bottle sorting and recycling (and more!), there’s a place for you here," they said.

"If you’re passionate about animals and want to make a difference in your community, we’d love to have you on board."

Head to https://spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer/ for more information and the application.

The SPCA is always looking for donations, which can be dropped off at 2200 Dartmouth Drive any time, the shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

The rescue even has an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.