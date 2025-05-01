Paving project underway for Highway 97 from Trout Creek Bridge to Bentley Road through Summerland

Photo: District of Summerland Work has began repaving part of Highway 97 through Summerland and Trout Creek

Travellers on Highway 97 will notice night work being conducted for the next six weeks, as crews conduct a major paving project.

Crews have been mobilizing near Sun Oka Provincial Park for a Ministry of Transportation and Transit project to pave the highway from Trout Creek Bridge to Bentley Road, according to the District of Summerland.

According to information from the ministry's 2025-26 Preservation Program Projects, approximately eight kilometres of paving will be completed on Hwy 97 between Trout Creek and Summerland and approximately 24 kilometres of paving on Summerland area side roads.

A construction speed zone has been put in place for evening hours until early morning.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for workers.