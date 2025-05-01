Summerland/Penticton doctor honoured for work in both family practice and addiction care

Photo: Contributed Dr. Kyle Stevens

A Summerland doctor has been honoured with an award for his contributions to family medicine in the province.

Dr. Kyle Stevens has won the "My Family Doctor 2025" award through the BC College of Family Physicians.

Stevens has spent his career since 2005 working with individuals experiencing mental health and addictions issues.

He is described as a leader in compassionate care, and nonjudgemental approaches to medical issues.

Stevens has served as the South Okanagan “GP Champion” for the Family Practice Services Committee’s Practice Support Programs in both Adult and Child & Youth Mental Health.

He works at his family practice in Summerland as well as the Martin Street Outreach Clinic in Penticton, which "supports patients living with severe and persistent mental health or addiction challenges."

"It has been a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues and skilled allied health professionals, whose commitment to patient care continues to inspire me. I am profoundly grateful for the trust my patients have placed in me; walking with them through their health journeys has been one of the greatest honours of my career," Stevens said, in a press release.

"Their resilience, courage, and strength are a constant source of inspiration. This recognition reflects not only individual effort but, more importantly, the shared spirit of collaboration and compassion that defines our work.”

His colleagues and community members agree wholeheartedly that the award is well deserved.

“Our community is incredibly proud to celebrate Dr. Kyle Stevens and his remarkable contributions to family medicine,” said Dr Jennifer Begin, board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.

“His unwavering compassion, commitment to equity, and leadership in mental health and addiction care embody the very best of our profession. Dr. Stevens is an inspiration to his colleagues and a trusted advocate for his patients—this recognition is so well deserved.”