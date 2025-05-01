Penticton Sikh Temple eager to welcome broader community to joyful Vaisakhi celebrations

Photo: Casey Richardson A Vaisakhi celebration in Penticton in 2023.

The Penticton Sikh Temple is excited to welcome the community to the annual Khalsa Day Parade, also known as Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan, upcoming this month.

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all are welcome at the vibrant, joyous, cherished tradition.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Penticton Sikh Temple, and will then proceed through designated routes in the city. Some roads will be closed to accommodate the parade, and the temple thanks the public in advance for their patience.

As well, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the temple will be offering a variety of delicious vegetarian food, free of charge, to all attendees.

"Everyone is welcome to come, enjoy, and share in the warmth of this community gathering. We anticipate a large gathering, with participants joining from across British Columbia, making this a significant and memorable event for our city," reads a press release from the temple.

Khalsa Day, or Vaisakhi, is a major event for the Sikh community, marking the formalization of the Sikh community as a "collective body dedicated to righteousness, equality, and service to humanity."

The procession will feature hymns, music and community participation, all with the goal of symbolizing unity, selfless service and devotion, as well as providing hospitality to the broader community.

"The Penticton Sikh Temple extends its heartfelt gratitude to the City of Penticton, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, and all city staff for their unwavering support in organizing this event," the press release reads.

"We also express our deep appreciation to the RCMP for ensuring the safety and security of all participants. A special thank you goes to our neighbours and the people of Penticton, whose participation and encouragement make this celebration a true reflection of our wonderful and inclusive community. Your presence and support strengthen the bonds that unite us."