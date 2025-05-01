Tickets on sale for Golden Chari-Tea event supporting cancer treatment facilities in the South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Natalie Ferebee and Karla Ziegler

Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chari-Tea, an upcoming fundraising event to push across the finish line for an upgrade to the Penticton Regional Hospital oncology department.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, attendees of the Golden Chari-Tea can expect "an afternoon of connection, style, and giving back, all to advance local cancer care," according to the organization.

On Thursday, June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Poplar Grove Winery, the event will feature a tea service, a fashion show, inspiring guest speakers, and a silent auction and raffle.

“This event is about bringing women together to create something meaningful for our community,” says Natalie Ferebee, a presenting sponsor.

“Cancer touches so many lives. Supporting local care ensures patients and families have the help they need, right here at home.”

John Pankiw has also committed to matching donations made before and during the event up to $50,000.



“We’re inviting the community to be part of something that will make a lasting difference,” said Karla Ziegler, development officer with the SOS Medical Foundation.

“By purchasing a ticket, you're not only attending a beautiful event with your friends — you’re helping bring advanced cancer care closer to home.”

The oncology campaign is just $250,000 away from the SOS Medical Foundation's $1 million pledge towards the upgraded facilities, due to open this summer. The improvements will help cancer patients throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Tickets to the Chari-tea are now available online here. Tickets are $150, including a $100 charitable tax receipt.