Penticton's Wild Mountain Counselling hosting fundraiser show

Show for a great cause

Wild Mountain Clinical Counselling in Penticton is hosting a fundraiser to help ensure their services are available to anyone who needs them, regardless of financial barriers.

On May 10 from 3 to 6 p.m., catch a great show for a great cause at The Hub on Martin Street.

The Barrel Maker will be performing live, plus there will be activities including a 50/50 draw gift raffles and more.

For more information and tickets, click here.

More information on Wild Mountain and the services it offers can be found here.

