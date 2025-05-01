Bespoke market coming to Penticton this weekend

Photo: Bespoke Market Bespoke Market coming to Penticton.

The Seek Bespoke Market is coming back to Penticton.

On May 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the market featuring creative entrepreneurs including designers, small shop owners and makers will take over The Standard at 124 Estabrook Avenue.

"Shoppers will find a selection of items such as handcrafted jewellery, one-of-a-kind art, natural skincare, artisanal foods and beverages, slow fashion, wellness essentials and home goods from 25+ vendors," reads a press release.

Tickets are $3 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.