Photo: File photo Parcel tax roll review panel to be held for Summerland residents next week

The District of Summerland is holding the parcel tax roll review panel next week.

On Tuesday, the panel will go over parcel tax levied on all properties within the service areas for water and sewer.

The water parcel tax is $285 and sewer parcel tax is $200.

"The parcel taxes are collected to pay for debt servicing costs for the water treatment plant and the supply and collection networks for both utilities. These amounts will be charged on the 2025 Property Tax notice," the district shared.

The parcel tax roll is available for review at Municipal Hall during regular business hours which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will meet on Tuesday May 6 at 5:45 p.m. in council chambers to hear complaints from any property owner regarding:

an error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll;

an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel; and/or

an exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

Those wishing to have a complaint heard by the panel need to supply written notice of the complaint to the district at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

To leave written notice after hours, residents can use the drop box located to the left of the front entrance doors.

For any questions or additional information, reach out to Emma Hartwick at 250-404-4055 or email [email protected]