Penticton & Area Access Centre in need of hygiene products and essential items

Photo: PAAC Penticton Area & Access Centre looking for donations to stock their free shelf of essential items

The Penticton & Area Access Centre is hoping to community can help stock its shelf of necessities.

The non-profit organization works to help alleviating poverty in the community with services like poverty law advocacy, family law advocacy, resource and referral, disability advocacy and free year-round income tax help.

They also provide outreach services and a free shelf stocked with donations of toiletries and other necessities.

Currently they are in need of menstrual products, toques, shampoo & conditioner, bodywash, soap, body lotion, razors, toques, scarves, socks, shoes and gloves.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at #209 – 304 Martin Street.

For more information, reach out to [email protected] or call 250 249 6822.