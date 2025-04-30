South Okanagan vineyards seeing early bud break

Photo: Hillside Winery South Okanagan vineyards showing early bud break in April.

Wine lovers can rejoice as South Okanagan vineyards are showing a healthy, early bud break this month, following a year of harvest loss.

In late April, a couple wineries have seen some vines looking healthier than usual for this time of year. Gamay and Chardonnay are a couple varietals going strong.

"It’s official — we have lift off in our Gamay block! After two difficult vintages, we are absolutely thrilled to see new growth in these 42 year old vines," said Naramata's Hillside Winery on social media.



Similarly, Oliver's Burrowing Owl Estate Winery said it's seeing early-season milestones already.

"This year, our Chardonnay vines are ahead of the curve, already in the leaf expansion stage thanks to an early bud break. Merlot and several other varieties are just beginning to bud, showing signs of strong, healthy growth," Burrowing Owl said on social media.

The Oliver winery said it's redeveloping 9 hectares of 40,000 vines, contouring the land and prepping the soil for replanting in May.

"Bud break is when dormant vines awaken and begin to grow, as tiny buds swell and produce new shoots. This transition from dormancy to active growth marks the start of the growing season, setting the stage for flowering, fruit set, and ultimately, a successful harvest."

Last year, many local wineries saw a small fraction of grapes making it into bottles due to extreme weather.

However, many Okanagan farmers are anticipating a better year of harvest this year, from grapes to cherries and peaches.