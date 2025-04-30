Penticton's Sportsplex indoor facility will close for two months

Photo: City of Penticton King's Park facility aerial view.

Penticton's Sportsplex will be closed for two months while its roof is replaced and preparations are made for upgrades.

Beginning Thursday, May 1 through the end of June, the facility in King's Park will be undergoing construction.

Along with a new fabric roof, there will be a new concrete foundation installed to prepare for new permanent washroom and changeroom facilities.

Once reopened, there will still be activity on site.

"Construction crews will be active in the area until mid-July, and a portion of the parking lot will be reserved for construction materials," reads a press release from the city.

"A designated pathway will be provided to maintain public access from the parking lot to the field area, and temporary washroom facilities will be available on-site until the permanent facilities are completed.

Please exercise caution, adhere to posted signage, and avoid fenced-off work areas to ensure safety."