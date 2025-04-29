Penticton hosting Red Dress Day walk and ceremony on Monday

Photo: File photo Red Dress Day Walk and Ceremony in Penticton on Monday

The public is invited to honour and remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2Spirit People (MMIWG2S+) during the Red Dress Day Walk and Ceremony on Monday.

The Penticton Indian Band, City of Penticton, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and South Okanagan Métis Association are co-hosting the event, offering a space for "remembrance, reflection and community healing."

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Park and proceeds with a walk to Rotary Park.

There will be speakers, information booths hosted by community partners and refreshments in the park.

Set up for the event will be a display of red dresses in public areas, which the city said "symbolizes and brings awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women, girls, and 2Spirit individuals lost to violence."

Statistics Canada reports that between 2009 and 2021, Indigenous women experienced homicide rates six times higher than their non-Indigenous counterparts.

"Seeing a red dress is deeply symbolic, intertwining stories of loss, grief and resilience within our communities," the city added.

"We encourage community members from all backgrounds to attend, wear red, and stand in solidarity against gender-based and colonial violence affecting Indigenous peoples."

The day's events will include: