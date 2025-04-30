Major Naramata Community Yard Sale is back this weekend

Photo: Contributed Naramata Community Yard Sale coming up this weekend.

The popular Naramata Community Yard Sale is back this weekend.

It's a big deal in the small community, which presses pause for half a day to allow browsing throughout the neighbourhoods with a festive atmosphere.

The sale has been a community tradition since 2011. All visitors are welcome to join the fun, whether it be stopping in to locals' front yard sales in search of treasures or heading to the village centre for even more fun.

New this year is the launch of the Snail Clothing Company, an offshoot of the Naramata Clothes Library, which describes itself as a "curated pop-up shop full of rediscovered fashion treasures."

It's all about slow fashion, meaning purchases to upgrade your wardrobe that don't negatively impact the environment in the way the traditional clothing industry does.

There will also be a hot dog grill in the village centre hosted by the Friendship Club, which provides funding for social programming for seniors all year long.

A craft supply exchange will take place at the Naramata Library, and the local thrift shop will be full of bargains on yard sale day.

It all takes place this Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s a really fun day with a super festive atmosphere,” says volunteer Craig Henderson who has promoted the yard sale since 2011.

"I estimate that a couple of thousand visitors come to shop. Most of the year we are a sleepy little scenic village, but on yard sale day it’s not uncommon to have gridlock on our main road. Our homeowners get rid of lots of stuff, our community groups raise thousands of dollars.”

For more information and for a list of participating addresses click here.