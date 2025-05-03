Kaleden ranch hosting local grassroots music entertainment nights

Photo: Gateway Ranch Gateway Ranch hosting Petunia & The Vipers for their Sunday Soul Music night out at their Kaleden farm

An exciting musical act will be coming out to Kaleden this June as a part of Sunday Soul Sessions at the Gateway Ranch.

Petunia and the Vipers will be returning on Sunday, June 1 for a night of "real hillbilly-flavoured-swing."

"Petunia and his ensemble of travelling musicians create new music that springboards off of music of the past and jumps into the present day," the events listing shared.

Concert attendees are asked to bring their own chair, snacks, picnic, blanket and refreshments.

"Please allow yourself enough time to set-up your space on the grass to enjoy the show."

Parking is in the roadside beyond the cattle guard. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the concert starting at 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $35, and tickets at the door are $40.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.