Help 'Stock the Shelves' for Penticton charities, and win free groceries

Photo: Pixabay stock image Win a grocery cart and gift card while supporting local Penticton charities.

The Rotary Club of Penticton has launched its “Stock the Shelves” grocery giveaway, offering the option to support great local causes and also walk away with some prizes.

The fundraiser takes place on May 2 and 3 at three local gorcery stores, Save-On-Foods, Safeway and IGA Penticton. Simply visit any of the stores to purchase an entry ticket, proceeds from which will go to the Penticton Soupateria and the Starfish Pack Program feeding kids.

Three winners will win a cart packed full of pantry essentials plus a $100 grocery gift card.

“We’re inviting the entire community to get involved,” said Rotary Club president Karla Ziegler.

“It’s an easy way to support local families who are struggling and make a real difference — plus, who wouldn’t want a full grocery cart and a gift card?”

Every dollar raised stays local. Soupateria serves hundreds of free meals weekly, and the Starfish Pack Program ensures kids don't go hungry on weekends.

Stop by any of the participating grocery stores and ask for a ticket to support and for a chance to win.