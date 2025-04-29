PIB Natural Resource Department asking locals to watch for rattlesnakes around Old Airport Road

Photo: PIB Western Rattlesnakes have been spotted using Old Airport Road to cross, according to the Penticton Indian Band Natural Resource Department

The Penticton Indian Band Natural Resource Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for xaxulax (Western Rattlesnakes) in the area.

"There have been reported sightings of xaxulax along the KVR, channel and on-reserve. It is important to remain vigilant," they said in a social media post.

The snake has also been seen frequently on Old Airport Road, which is used often as a wildlife crossing.

"Each spring, snakes, salamanders and other small animals leave their overwintering area looking for food and water. Many of these animals need to cross Old Airport Road and some get hit by vehicles," the department said.

"We are working on a mitigation plan, like installing eco-passages, but, first we need to identify the sections of the road wildlife use more frequently."

According to the department, the word for rattlesnake comes from the words xaxa(sacred) and tmxulax (land).

"The meaning is 'sacred one on land'. xaxulax are an important part of our ecosystems and syilx culture. It is our responsibility to protect these special reptiles," they added.

If any snakes are seen on the road, people are asked to take a picture (if safe to do so), record the location using Google Maps, and send the info to the Junior Tmixw Biologist, Gemma Alemdenros, at [email protected]