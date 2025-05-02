Penticton Academy of Music hosting faculty and friends fundraising concert celebrating musicians of the valley

Photo: Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts hosting fundraising concert on May 2.

Faculty and friends of the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts will be hosting a special concert to help raise funds for their student bursary and scholarship programs.

On Friday, May 2, the lineup will feature plenty of local talent, with Dave and Kirby Barber, Mia Harris, Yanti, Justin Glibbery, Lisa Dunn, and more preforming.

“Our goal is to ensure that music education remains accessible to everyone,” executive director Catherine Jones said in a press release.

“This concert not only showcases the incredible artistry of our instructors and community musicians but also helps support students who otherwise may not be able to afford lessons.”

The event will feature a 50/50 draw, door prizes, intermission entertainment, and a cash bar. All proceeds go directly to helping families access music education.

Tickets are $25 and available online at https://valleyfirsttix.evenue.net/ or at the Valley First box office at the South Okanagan Event Centre.