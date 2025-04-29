Powerhouse female show coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed The nEverest Duality Tour is coming to Penticton.

Rock powerhouse Halestorm, violinist Lindsey Stirling and cello-metal group Apocalyptica will stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in October.

"This extraordinary lineup showcases some of the most talented and boundary-pushing female artists in contemporary rock and instrumental music," reads a press release issued Tuesday.

"The nEverest Duality Tour stands as a testament to the exceptional female talent that continues to reshape the landscape of rock and metal, genres historically dominated by male performers."

The show will be on Oct. 8, but tickets starting at $69.50 go on sale Friday, May 2 online here or at the Valley First Tickets box office at the SOEC.