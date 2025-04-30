Penticton homeowner wins case against Okanagan Extreme Home Builders claiming he owed them nearly $155K

Photo: Facebook/Okanagan Extreme Home Builders A Penticton-based construction company owner facing numerous legal battles will not get any further funds from one homeowner, after the courts recently ruled he has been paid what is owed.

Okanagan Extreme Home Builders (OEHB) and its owner, Jason Stutzke, have been served with continuous lawsuits for over a year and have already been ordered to pay some debt claims against them.

Most recently, OEHB was ordered out of their building office, and Stutzke was ordered to sell his home, after allegedly missing many payments.

At the end of November, Stutzke was ordered to pay close to $3 million for an unpaid mortgage and building materials.

The company owner has been alleged to have misappropriated funds to pay for the construction of his own home, while contractors have claimed they were left completely unpaid for projects, and homeowners reported facing liens on their homes.

Castanet first reported on the legal predicament in January 2024. Since then, the number of alleged unpaid claims involving Stutzke has mounted, and they are sitting at an estimated $9 million in total.

Most recently, Justice Alison M. Latimer ruled in favour of one specific local homeowner, Randall Browning.

At the beginning of February in 2024, Stutzke filed a civil claim against Browning, seeking alleged unpaid invoices from him totalling $154,777.08 and placing a lien on the home.

Stutzke claimed Browning initially hired him for a $500,000 project, but it grew to $1.2 million. A new agreement was made, but a key document outlining the terms was allegedly deleted by a former employee.

Stutzke alleged that Browning fired his company before a kitchen installation, citing a dispute involving a former employee. Stutzke also accuses him of lying about installation dates for the kitchen and then refusing to pay further invoices or amounts owing on previous ones.

Browning filed a reply and counterclaim soon after, denying the allegation of money owed by him and arguing that Stutzke's failure to pay his own debts affected his home-building process.

Browning said he paid a $100,000 deposit to OEHB and a $100,000 deposit to another allegedly affiliated business, and only ceased further invoice payments when work ceased on the property.

With only 80 per cent of his kitchen completed, Browning stated he would not pay the outstanding amount on the invoices.

After dealing with more allegedly late installation issues because of unpaid debts and multiple contract breaches, Browning said he terminated his contract with Stutzke on Aug. 15, 2023.

Browning filed a counterclaim to OEHB's lien, seeking relief for general damages, loss of earnings, costs and health care services for Stutzke's breach of their contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of confidence, defamation, and mental suffering.

The two kept battling it out in various civil court filings, through counterclaims and replies.

The case appeared in Kelowna Supreme Court at the end of March, and a decision was made by Justice Latimer on April 24.

Latimer agreed that Browning should have charges registered against his property cancelled.

“There is no valid claim to a lien,” Latimer wrote in her decision. “[OEHB] merely pleads that it has done work on the property and was contracted to do additional work on the property. In my view, this does not amount to a claim to an interest in land.”

Further, she found that Browning paid Stutzke $327,850.10 for his work and that there are $150,000 in renovations that are uncompleted.

“There being no price of work and material that remains unpaid, [OEHB’s] lien is cancelled as frivolous.”

Numerous other lawsuits continue to make their way through the court systems. None of the allegations in the lawsuits have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.