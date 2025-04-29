Deja-vu: Penticton heading for another council by-election after Helena Konanz elected MP

Photo: Casey Richardson Helena Konanz celebrates her nomination as Conservative MP for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding on Monday night with her family on stage.

Penticton, get ready to head to the polls — again.

Penticton city councillor Helena Konanz will be heading to Ottawa as Member of Parliament, after being elected Member of Parliament for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding on Monday night.

Konanz was elected to Penticton council in 2022 for a term through 2026.

She was elected alongside Amelia Boultbee, who then won the local MLA seat in the provincial election in October 2024.

Following Boultbee's departure and facing a spring by-election, Mayor Julius Bloomfield asked council to publicly affirm whether they intended to fulfill their full municipal term, or if they had ambitions elsewhere.

"With an upcoming federal election, [I want to see] if there's any changes to anybody's plans for the next two years," Bloomfield said.

All five remaining councillors, including Konanz, affirmed that they intended to stay for their elected term.

The by-election to fill Boultbee's seat concluded at the start of April, awarding Jason Reynen a seat.

In the meantime, Konanz had been announced as the candidate for the Conservative Party.

Konanz addressed her apparent change of mind in a council meeting, stating that she didn't know at the time of her affirmation to fulfill her council term that she would be chosen to run federally.

Speaking with media on Monday, Konanz thanked Penticton voters for the ten collective years they had given her on council.

"I believe that what's worthwhile is that fact that now I can just see those issues that we've been working on at the local level and bring them to the federal level, and that is what this community needs," she said, adding that her time on council and on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors helped her get to where she is.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Bloomfield issued a statement congratulating Konanz.

"Her hard work, leadership, and passion for this city have made a real and lasting impact," he said in a provided statement.

"We are proud to see a member of our council take on this important new role at the federal level. We look forward to working with Helena in her new role as MP and wish her every success as she continues to advocate for the region."

As for the upcoming by-election, the city will need a letter of resignation from Konanz. Once received, it will trigger a process under the Local Government Act.

A report will be prepared and presented to council, which will then appoint a Chief Election Officer. The Chief Election Officer sets a general voting day for the by-election, which must be on a Saturday no later than 80 days after the date of appointment.

The most recent by-election cost taxpayers roughly $85,000.

One other council seat is technically filled but inactive due to Coun. James Miller being on mandatory paid leave while he faces criminal charges.

Miller has publicly affirmed he will not resign his council role despite being unable to fulfill his duties of office. He is due in court for trial in December 2025.

The next scheduled municipal election is in October 2026.