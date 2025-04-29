South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP give thanks to their multiple volunteer teams

Photo: Penticton RCMP Penticton RCMP thank their many volunteers

As a part of National Volunteer Week, the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP wants to give a thank you to their many volunteer teams.

"[We are] so fortunate to have incredible volunteers for our Citizens on Patrol and Speed Watch programs along with Program 529, our Peer2Peer and Restorative Justice," they said in a social media post.

"We salute our amazing team."

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.