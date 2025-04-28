Steady turnout at South Okanagan polls

Photo: Elections BC Voting steady in Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Voters have steadily been turning out in the South Okanagan throughout Election Day in Canada.

Castanet visited several polls throughout the South Okanagan region Monday afternoon to get a feel of how turnout has been since polls opened at 7 a.m.

Voters in this region are voting for a Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay representative.

In Penticton, one smaller polling station at the Library Museum, reported roughly 40 people per hour since opening, and no lines.

At the Penticton Community Centre, more than 1,270 people had cast their ballots before 3 p.m. and it had been steady all day long.

At Penticton's Parkway Elementary School, an official said it has also been seeing a comfortable pace for voters.

They had seen more than 700 voters by 3 p.m.

In Osoyoos's Sonora Centre and Elk's Hall, there had been roughly 10 people at any time in the voting area but no waits.

It was the same situation at Oliver's Community Hall.

British Columbia polls close at 7 p.m.